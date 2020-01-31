Mexico is emerging an attractive innovation hub with high growth in areas such as venture capitalist (VC) investments and government and external R&D funding. By 2025, the country is expected to have 3.5 connected devices per person, which will create huge demand for innovative digital products, services and business models. Mexico will have the second-highest mobile adoption rate in Latin America.

“Mexico’s focus on education to create a talent pipeline for researchers and attract foreign investment, and growing start-up business support mechanisms are fostering a culture of innovation,” said Malabika Mandal, Visionary Innovation Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “The country has been rapidly rising in the Innovation Index due to steady reforms and dynamic policies. Higher technology investment by the government and pro-private investment schemes will position Mexico as a viable innovation hub for emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity.”

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Future of Mexico—Global Hub for Innovation and Investment, Forecast to 2025, analyzes the social, technological, and economic factors influencing a culture of innovation in the country.

“The growth of emerging technologies is prompting traditional industries to reinvent themselves,” noted Mandal. “Mexico has the ability to be the regional innovation leader in emerging industries, 4G/5G telecommunications rollout, and affordable, smart, and green housing, as well as in more established areas like tourism and medical devices.”

Key findings presenting growth opportunities for Mexico include: