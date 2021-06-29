The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), a global alliance of crypto industry leaders, is pleased to announce “The ₿ Word,” a CCI initiative co-hosted by ARK Invest, Square, Inc., and Paradigm. The initiative will launch with an event on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET, bringing together top leaders in business and technology to address mainstream narratives about Bitcoin and offer insights and real-world experiences on its various benefits.

The ₿ Word” will feature live interviews with Cathie Wood (ARK Invest) and Jack Dorsey (Square, Inc.), as well as presentations from Lyn Alden (Lyn Alden Investment Strategy), Adam Back (Blockstream), Nic Carter (Castle Island Ventures), Michael Morrell (Beacon Global Strategies), Dr. Neha Narula (MIT Digital Currency Initiative), John Newbery (Brink), Anthony Pompliano (Pomp Investments), and more. All presentations will be made available on the CCI (cryptoforinnovation.org) and “The ₿ Word” (www.thebword.org) websites after the event, in addition to a library of content for the investor community that will enable a more informed discussion about the role Bitcoin can serve for institutions across the globe.

“We are proud to co-host the launch of ‘The ₿ Word,’” said Cathie Wood, founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. “As the next wave of adopters embrace Bitcoin, we believe stakeholders must play an active role in supporting and sustaining the network.”

“As companies and institutions like us are getting into Bitcoin, we all need to better understand how to put the community first and how we may help it thrive, even when it appears to be against our own interests. Doing so will benefit all over the long-term,” said Jack Dorsey, chairman, co-founder, and CEO of Square, Inc.

“Bitcoin is a positive force in the world because it increases financial access and opportunity, but the complexity that makes its network so powerful also makes it difficult to understand at first,” said Matt Huang, co-founder of Paradigm, a founding member of CCI. “We hope this initiative helps the investment community and policymakers better understand how transformative a moment we’re in right now.”

