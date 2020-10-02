Diginex, a digital assets financial services company, announced that it has completed its business combination transaction with 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: JFK) (“8i”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). The Transaction, which was approved at a Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 15, 2020, creates the first listed company on Nasdaq with a cryptocurrency exchange.

Diginex Limited will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “EQOS” where it will offer investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of digital assets. The Company’s warrants will trade under the ticker “EQOSW”.

Approximately US$50 million was raised, comprising both Diginex’s private raise completed in advance of the listing and the cash remaining in the SPAC. This will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and will enable it to realize its vision to build a digital assets ecosystem that offers innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted.

Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, commented, “This is a watershed moment for both Diginex and the cryptocurrency industry with the listing of the first-ever company with a crypto exchange on Nasdaq. This also presents the first opportunity for anyone trading in the US capital markets to buy directly into the equity of a digital asset ecosystem and opens the door for financial institutions to participate in the enormous opportunity that digital assets present.”

“Diginex offers a unique set of innovative products and institutional-grade infrastructure. Our EQUOS.io exchange is regulatory-focused and will offer features such as segregation of duties, portfolio margining, and cross collateralization, which are not commonly available in the crypto exchange marketplace.”

“While EQUOS.io forms the core of our ecosystem, we are also the first company to have an integrated offering comprising a regulated asset manager, cold and warm custody solutions, and capital markets advisory as well as a multivenue trading platform that plugs into some of the world’s leading trading technology providers.”

Chi-Won Yoon, Chairman of Diginex said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone for both the industry and Diginex. The Nasdaq listing demonstrates our commitment to bringing transparency and accountability to the digital assets industry. This should give investors greater assurance about the long-term growth and viability of this asset class.”

Chardan acted as a financial advisor and Loeb and Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to 8i. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to Diginex.