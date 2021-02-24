Many players pick their game at Slotzo based on theme or bonus offers, but there are some who are smart enough to choose the game with the highest RTP. Slot games have varying house edge and the lower this is the more likely your chance of you seeing a win will be. In this quick article, we will go over some of the games with the best house edge and RTP for you.

Jackhammer 2

Developed by NetEnt, Jackhammer 2 has a great RTP of 97.1% which means you might see some wins playing this version of slot games. Jackhammer 2’s comic book theme of adventure crime comes with 99 slot lines which gives you lots of chances to win. Furthermore, Jackhammer 2 contains a lot of bonus features such as free spins and the Sticky Win means that winning symbols will grant you an additional free spin.

Retro Reels Extreme Heat

Microgaming are the fantastic developers of Retro Reels Extreme Heat and this game is sure to entertain as well as provide you with a slot game that has one of the best odds of winning. The games RTP is at 97.5% and its classic slot game theme of bells, lemons, cherries, 7’s and bars are something to be admired. Despite its classic gameplay, Retro Reels Extreme Heat contains all the features you would see in a typical modern slot game such as free spins and other bonus features.

Kings of Chicago

This NetEnt development combines elements of video slots with poker as it is played with a deck of cards. You can see victory in Kings of Chicago by getting a poker hand on one of the five pay lines instead of typical matching symbols. The game has an RTP of 97.8% which is a great rate for slot games, and you should contemplate playing this if you are looking for the slot machines that have the best odds of winning.

Blood Suckers

Yet another NetEnt classic is Blood Suckers. With its vampiric setting, the game is sure to give you a spook as you play and with an RTP of 98% it is well worth the investment of time and money. Along with free spin’s and other bonus features, Blood Suckers contains a vampire slaying bonus game, giving you some role-play to go along with as you play.

Uncharted Seas

Uncharted seas are a graphical masterpiece of the slot game world which was created by Thunderkick. You play on the hand-drawn map and the symbols include a variety of sea creatures as well as some sun, moon, and stars images. The RTP of Uncharted Seas sits at 98.6% which is one of the highest you will find of any slot’s games.

Conclusion

If you are looking for slot games with the best odds of winning be sure to check out the titles that we have mentioned above. They are not only some of the best games in the business, but they also offer you some of the highest RTP’s out there. Good luck and happy betting!