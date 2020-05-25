The first virtual World Hackathon Day aims to bring together the top talent in the technology community to tackle the massive challenges we will face as a post-coronavirus society.

World Hackathon Day – May 29-31

500 developers from around the world will work together to create a greener, more sustainable and fairer future for everyone devastated by COVID-19.

WHD is an initiative in which the Israel ministry of Foreign affairs with the support of partners, start-ups, scaleups and established companies from Israel, U.K. Netherlands, Poland, Italy, and other countries around the world, will join forces to produce innovative solutions

In what fields are our challenges?

Health and Fitness

Work and the Economy

Empowerment and Education

Music and Entertainment

Travel and Mobility

Finance and Digital Money

Environment and Sustainability

Solidarity and the Elderly

Why attend?

Leading global venture capital firms, tech giants, leading start-ups and other Partners will showcase themselves at the event, making this the best opportunity to pitch your game-changing ideas. Our Partners will also have direct access to top performing talent and will be able to tap into the best developers and creators from all around the world.

Prizes worth of $101K including Gift Cards and Credits sponsored by Microsoft for the winners to make their amazing ideas to come to life

More information: https://worldhackathonday.com/