Binance Pool

Binance Pool is a comprehensive, all-in-one ecosystem designed to increase mining revenues.

It allows users to get higher profits by automatically switching the hash rate for mining different currencies using the same algorithm. For example, the user can automatically switch between BTC, BCH, and BSV.

The commission for mining is 2.5%. The final income from mining is calculated in BTC. Earnings are transferred directly to the Binance Mining Pool wallet after calculation.

OKEx Pool

OKEx Pool is a comprehensive mining pool with high profitability.

It offers safe and reliable mining of multiple assets, working on the Proof of Work algorithm. It operates with 9 algorithms, such as SHA256 for BTC, BCH and BSV, Ethash for ETH mining, Scrypt for LTC, X11 for DASH, etc.

Uses leading security technologies to protect members and prevent cyber-attacks. It has nodes all over the world placed in different parts of the planet. So, the pool steadily operates 24/7.

Hashing24

Hashing24 has been operating in the mining industry since 2012, making industrial mining accessible to everyone.

Clients of the service get access to the most advanced technologies in the crypto industry: the latest ASIC chips, air and liquid cooling and others.

Hashing24 works only with the best experts and companies in the industry. It provides turnkey solutions for renting equipment in industrial data centers located in Canada, Norway, Iceland, and Georgia.

NiceHash

NiceHash was founded in 2014 and is the world’s largest crypto-mining power broker.

The platform works on the principle of a crypto exchange and allows you to buy or sell capacity and exchange cryptocurrencies. It is a whole economic system, uniting millions of buyers and sellers of computing power from all over the world.

Service has gained popularity among miners due to the stability of the system and regular payments from once a day in Bitcoins.

The flexible payment model allows buyers of computing power to participate in real-time bidding without long term contracts. Sellers, on the other hand, can get the opportunity to sell capacity at the highest price that is currently in effect on the market. All information is tracked in the user’s account.

Genesis Mining

Genesis Mining is one of the leading hash capacity providers in the world, which operates since 2013. With data centers in Europe, America, and Asia, the company serves more than 2 million customers in 100 countries.

Its mission is to simplify and speed up the cryptocurrency mining process and make it accessible to everyone. Even beginners can use it.