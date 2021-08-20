TXOne Networks, a Taipei-based Industrial IoT (IIoT) security company, completed a $12m Series A financing.

The round was led by JAFCO Asia Investment, Jade Stone Jinghua Limited Partnership Fund, and a number of other investors.

The company, which has raised $23.7m since its founding, intends to use the funds to refine its Industrial Control System (ICS) security products, to expand its business in certain regions, and to strengthen marketing and after-sales service teams.

Led by Dr. Terence Liu, CEO, TXOne Networks is a subsidiary company of Trend Micro that offers cybersecurity solutions tailored to the protection of industrial control systems.

Long-term, the company will continue to place its focus on simplifying the complex and fast-changing cybersecurity issues that are troublesome for organizations at various phases of digital transformation and perfecting the defense solutions necessary for the digital transformation of the ICS industry.

TXOne is a joint venture of Trend Micro, a global leader in information security solutions, and Moxa, a global leader in industrial infrastructure.

Source: FinSMEs