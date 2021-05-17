TyN Content was born to satisfy a need in the content area for companies with an innovative development appropriate to the moment.

Based on the experience of 35 years of work in the area of ​​technology and economics in TyN Magazine and its derivatives, we decided to launch a business unit called TyN Content dedicated to developing customized strategies for each client.

We are facing great continuous changes to which are added: the uncertainty resulting from the pandemic and the macro and micro economic changes resulting from the process of digitization at scale experienced by companies and people.

Our philosophy is to “humanize” the content because we are sure that companies are the sum of the people who make them up and the image they project.

What does it mean to “humanize” communication?

We define content as “humanizing”, achieving that it – both speaking of the situation and of the future as we envision it – reaches people in a positive way, while continuing to say the things that distress both entrepreneurs and business owners. executives.

An entrepreneur or executive of a technology company should be in a position to issue a message related to critical issues in the current economy, the coronavirus pandemic, the digitization process in a format that is understandable to all types of journalists and readers, thus achieving so that these entrepreneurs and executives are installed in the media as opinion leaders without neglecting the company and the business message.

From TyN Content we can help you to be the best reference in your field of expertise and in that of your company.

Communicate through WhatsApp: +1 305 497-7243.