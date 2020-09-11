As we communicated in March 2014, TyN Media Group accompanies the growing cryptoeconomy sector, through analysis and opinion notes. Our company continues on the same path receiving payments for its services (content marketing, native advertising and all the disclosure formats that our medium offers to companies) in cryptocurrencies.

From TyN Media Group we are convinced that the cryptoeconomy sector will continue to grow exponentially, at the same rate as the internet, which continues to be an alternative and a haven of value for investors, to this day, and for massive transactions in the very short term.

Virtual currencies were born 11 years ago and they are here to stay, occupying a growing space in the troop of currencies in general that make up the global monetary ecosystem.

“This is a very special moment for humanity where changes occur at a very rapid pace, partly due to the need to conceive clean transaction media formats, such as virtual ones, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and partly due to the same dynamics that technology has impressed on the economy, ”explains Gustavo Martinez, editor and founder of TyN Media Group.

“We are moving towards a digital world where services merge with industry, digitization and robotization are growing at a rapid pace, artificial intelligence and quantum physics make the difference between today’s world and the one we are leaving behind. That is why our content increasingly expresses this transformation ”, he concludes.