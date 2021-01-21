Nuance Communications announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is using the Nuance Dragon Medical One speech recognition cloud platform and PowerMic Mobile microphone app to help physicians document patient care provided through dramatically expanded VA telehealth services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cloud-based technology allows VA physicians to use their voices to capture and document patient stories securely, accurately, and more efficiently during virtual visits conducted by phone and the widely deployed VA Video Connect platform. Nuance Dragon Medical One is the leading medical speech recognition solution today used by over 550,000 physicians. Compatible with the VA CPRS and Cerner Millennium, it is a key productivity component in EHR solutions throughout the Federal Government, including Veterans Affairs and the Military Health System. Because the VA first standardized on Nuance cloud-based Dragon Medical solutions system-wide in 2014 , physicians could readily adopt the added capabilities and mobile flexibility of Dragon Medical One for telehealth services.

“Helping frontline clinicians at the VA and other major health systems has been our highest priority since the pandemic began,” said Diana Nole, executive vice president and general manager of healthcare, Nuance. “The combination of our cloud-based platforms, organizational agility and deep experience working with the VA health system made it possible for us to act quickly and deliver the technology solutions needed to protect and assist physicians treating patients remotely. While our strong sense of mission and purpose in serving critical healthcare organizations and businesses already is very clear, it becomes amplified knowing that our technology solutions are playing a role in caring for our nation’s Veterans.”

Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate over 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 550,000 clinicians at 10,000 healthcare organizations worldwide drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Delivering a more complete and accurate view of patient care, Nuance’s ambient clinical intelligence, clinical speech recognition, CAPD, CDI, coding, quality, and radiology solutions provide a more intelligent approach to clinical documentation—freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients.