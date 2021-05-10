The Vista Bank group announced this Monday, May 10, that it had chosen the payment service provider Radar Payments from BCP to manage all of its payment processing activities.

“We are proud to join Vista Bank in its journey to transform the way people bank, pay and get paid, while making financial services more accessible. Radar Payments will centralize payment transactions from the technology center, ”says Evgenia Loginova, CEO of the payment service provider.

This announcement, recalls BCP in a press release, comes at a time when the Pan-African Free Trade Agreement (Zlecaf) has become a reality. “The free trade agenda promises a change in trade rules, with reduced import and export taxes making trade more affordable for actors in Africa. This also means that the volume of transactions will sharply increase and that the continent’s banks will have to prepare for a pan-African service, ”the statement said.

“With Zlecaf, banks need to think pan-African first, and realize that we need to step up a gear in terms of ease of payment, an essential element at the heart of every banking and business experience. As an innovative bank, Vista Bank makes bold decisions about the technologies it uses, forging alliances with the best partners in their respective fields, ”said Simon Tiemtore, President of Vista Bank Group.

The group is already active in a series of successive strategic acquisitions, with the Gambian group First International Bank (FIB), the subsidiaries of Bnp Paribas, the International Bank for Trade and Industry of Guinea (Bicigui) in Guinea, the International Bank for Trade, Industry and Agriculture of Burkina (Biciab) in Burkina Faso.

Source: Financial Afrik