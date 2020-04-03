Cybertech is proud to present a new digital offering, CybertechLive, as in-person conferences and events are continuing to be affected by the pandemic.

CybertechLive events are premium online events for members of the Cybertech community. This live platform provides networking opportunities for global companies and end-users at the click of a button. These events will give attendees access to leading companies and experts from the international cyber ecosystem, interactive sessions led by international thought-leaders and feature cutting-edge cyber solutions showcased in a straightforward manner. The digital events will also be an opportunity for direct contact with companies.

The launch of the first CybertechLive event will take place on April 7th at 10:00 NYC | 17:00 TLV | 15:00 LDN and will focus on cyber in the time of crisis. There will be a special address from Yigal Unna, Director General, Israel National Cyber Directorate, a one-on-one with cyber giants, Nadav Zafrir, CEO & Co-Founder, Team8 together with Adm. Michael Rogers, Former Commander, United States Cyber Command. The speaker line up also features: Esti Peshin, General Manager, Cyber Division, IAI – Israel Aerospace Industries, Ran Shahor, CEO & Co-Founder, HolistiCyber, Avihai Ben-Yossef, Co-Founder & CTO, Cymulate, Yoav Leitersdorf, Managing Partner, YL Ventures and Sounil Yu, Former Chief Security Scientist, Bank of America.

The event will present an overview of new attacks and exploitations, explore new challenges that companies and organizations are facing with the shift to remote work, and identify how the cyber industry might transform throughout this pandemic.