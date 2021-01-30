This is a question that almost everybody is asking themselves right now — due to how Instagram is working right now and what restrictions it has, nowadays everyone who wants to find their audience and to have a somewhat big account has to turn for professional help in terms of promotion. Otherwise they will spend way too much time on it and won’t be nearly as close to the aim as they wanted at the beginning. And that’s why we’d like to tell you about the promo methods in detail: should you buy Instagram followers , should you ask for help from the SMM-professionals or should you be running your profile by yourself only? There are a thousand articles online where experts are trying to gather all possible and impossible pieces of advice, but in this text we’re going to give you the main ones. These will help you with making your first steps into Instagram promotion and with choosing the right options for quick development.

There are several types of Instagram users who might find paid services helpful: these are mostly people who’re willing to promote their product or service widely enough, attracting a big audience and trying to develop their business of a certain kind. Generally speaking, if someone is thinking about buying something for their account, it’s very rarely in terms of personal promotion, it usually is about a possibility to turn their account into a money-making one. Certainly, paid followers will come in handy there — but before that you definitely need to solve several problems that will clear your way towards popularity.

First of all, have you planned everything ahead? Do you have a certain strategy in mind, do you know how many followers exactly you need and why? Usually this is the biggest mistake when it comes to starting a promotion on an Instagram profile: people have no clue why exactly they are doing it and what exactly they are willing to achieve. Meanwhile, to reach results you have to think through and plan everything, from a content plan to your budget that you’re ready to spend on a certain step of promotion. Everything should be listed and fixated, otherwise your way towards popularity will be way longer and harder than you expected.

Then you can proceed to picking the exact services you’re going to need to develop your Instagram account. When it comes to this platform, usually people decide to start with followers and likes and they aren’t wrong with that decision: both of these options can really improve the statistics of the business account and make it thrive — but only when these are applied correctly and in certain conditions. First condition is that you need only real subscribers and thumbs up, and the second condition is that you have to portion them correctly, making sure that there is no overflow on your account and that you aren’t making any suspicious activity on your profile while you actually have made just several publications.

And only after that you can go on and choose a company that you’re going to buy your followers from — and this step will also take time as you need to figure out the reputation of the company, how many successive deals it had and how many clients didn’t actually like what they got. Most of the time the companies are trying to put all the important information on the main page of the website, but sometimes there is none of it and this is usually a first red flag that you can get — there are two ways of solving that problem. You can either try talking to their managers, or you can just proceed to looking for another resource to buy followers. Transparency of the working progress and the willingness of the staff to talk and to cooperate openly with the clients are two main criteria that can help you with picking the right company to buy yourself paid promo services.

What is also important to remember?

You shouldn’t be wasting too much money on paid promo services — you will have to put some money into inner Instagram promotion in any case, plus you might want to order an ad from a fellow blogger; in any case, you should be rational with your budget and try to spread it evenly between all needs. That’s why you should look for a company that offers a nice system of discounts and sales, which will help you with buying everything you need and not wasting too much money on it.

Last but not least, don’t forget to combine. Buying followers only is great and will definitely help you with covering some of your needs, but if you combine them with thumbs up or any other available promo service, it might boost your profile even better than you were planning. Complex and thought-through promotion is hundred percent better than a thoughtless purchase of thousand followers for your profile, even if you think that it can completely seal the deal.