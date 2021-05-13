A good access control system is a must to keep a check on the accessibility in the premises. There are several brands that offer access control system, and one such popular name is Salto. Salto, an access control system, is a keyless, wireless, and real-time control system. You can use this system in your home and offices. With advanced encryption, it can protect your property from any kind of theft, and you can find this system in hospitals, government buildings, schools, colleges, and transport industries. The keyless mobile operation of this system can provide you peace of mind, and you do not need to fear the loss of keys. You do not need to carry your keys all the time, and you can operate every door of your home or offices from your mobile.

Benefits of Salto Access Control System

It is a secure system that can protect your property with real-time control information, and you can download the audit trail information of this system. You can remove the users and collect the battery status for maintaining your lock, and you can remove or replace your key card instantly. You do not need to call the contractor or locksmith to replace your lock if you lost your key, and you can easily configure your key from your mobile and replace your key cards. Encrypted communication between the lock and the users keeps your information private, and people cannot track your ID and other details. There are other benefits of installing this system; these are enumerated below:

Easy to Install- You do not need to install some cables for installing the Salto access control system, and you can save your overall installation cost. You can easily install this access control system within half an hour. You need to hire a trained professional from Salto, and he will take a maximum of 30 minutes for each door.

Universal System – You can use this access control system for every type of doors. You may have different types of doors in your home or offices, like wooden doors, fire exits, boom gates in the parking area, sliding doors at the main entrance and lots more. In this case, you can use this system for each type of door.

Umpteen Options- Salto access control systems are available in different types of finishes, and you can customize the door hardware and handles of this system.

Remote Control- You can install this access control system in your interior, and people can access these doors through their mobile. For example, you can install such doors inside your office, and you can give them access to your employees. People from their respective department can use their mobile app to unlock or lock the door of their rooms, and no intruders can enter these zones.

You can also integrate this Salto access control system with some third-party building management system, and you can use this access control system for your lifts, letterboxes, furniture, and lockers.

If you want to install a security lock on your exiting door, then you can choose Salto SVN. It is a wireless access control system that can allow your existing locks to read and update the card access information. The advanced technology of this system and the guarantee of a good brand ensures complete safety of your premises.

When you have this system in your house, you do not have to invest in separate keys for each family member, and your family members can easily carry their access card in their wallet. So, even if they lose the key, you do not need to repair your lock again and again. If you lose your access card, then you can instantly generate a new card from your access control system.

So now you can search for such Salto access control system online and choose the best wireless access control system for your office or home.