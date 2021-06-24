One of the common causes of health issues for office workers is prolonged sitting. Sadly, you can stop sitting, so if you must use an office chair, you should at least ensure your body is well protected. The easiest and cheapest way is by using an ergonomic seat cushion.

Most of the chairs you sit on aren’t well designed with healthy posture in mind. They squeeze the hips, force you into slumping or misalign your spine and pelvis. Seat cushions are the best solution if you spend most of your time sitting. Ergonomic seat cushions are cheap and offer a boost in comfort and health support.

Here are some of the benefits of a seat cushion.

Proper Blood Circulation

Poorly designed office seats put too much compression on your hips and tailbone restricting the blood flow in your pelvis, legs, and back. Your muscles and tissues will have a hard time eliminating metabolic wastes since they don’t receive enough oxygen. This results in fatigue and pain. In addition, restricted blood flow causes your heart to do extra work to push the blood around the body, resulting in cardiovascular problems.

Good Posture

An ergonomic amazon seat cushion for office chair will help you maintain a good posture while sitting (one that you won’t have to think about) because you won’t be lounging as much.

Maintaining a good sitting posture reduces your chances of chronic pain and increases your energy, attention span, and focus. A good posture helps improve your mood and confidence making you feels more attractive and happy. Also, it helps with your spine allowing you to age gracefully, so when your age mates are using walkers, you’ll still be using your two legs.

Comfort

If you are going to sit for more than 6 hours, you’ll have a better chance of maintaining proper back health if you are comfortable. Quality seat foam feels great since it conforms to your body shape while providing you with much-needed support. When you combine that with a seat cushion, you get pure comfort.

Less Compression On Your Spine And Tailbone

Poorly designed office seats tends to squeeze the hips and tailbone which causes back pain and fatigue. The constant compression of the spine can result in joint and spine issues which can harm your quality of life.

A well-designed seat cushion will redistribute the compressive force evenly protecting your body from the common bad posture issues.

Digestion

The small and big intestines are located around the pelvis and abdomen, and compression around these regions can result in poor digestion. This can lead to constipation, heartburn, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Seat cushions help maintain a good posture and less compression on the hips giving your belly enough room for proper digestion.

Conclusion

Sitting is the norm in office places, but not all sitting in the same. With proper support from a quality amazon seat cushion for office chair, you can feel better doing your work and also reduces the negative impacts of prolonged sitting. When using the seat cushions, constantly alternate between sitting and standing to prevent your muscles from tightening.