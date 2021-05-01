To say the 2019-20 NBA Season was unusual would be an understatement. COVID-19 and a Wildcat Strike not only stopped, but also started, and stopped play over and over again, the dates of scheduled games, playoffs, and the finals ended up far later in the season than ever before. The final game played was on October 11 which has also pushed the start of the 2020-21 NBA Season into December. How has this impacted New Jersey sportsbooks? In a word, somewhat. But before we get into that, let’s take a closer look at the NBA season that has just ended to understand how strange the year has been in professional basketball.

The Strange Things That Happened

The 74th season of the National Basketball Association started on October 22, 2019, and was scheduled to end on April 15, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to suspend all play on March 11, 2020. Playoffs for the season were to begin on April 18 leading up to the finals which would have gone through June. At the time of the suspension, teams had played between 63 and 67 of their normal 83-game season. The NBA Board of Governors approved a plan on June 4 to “restart” the season. Effectively, the plan was to “complete” the current season starting July 30. The NBA Players Association agreed to the plan which altered how the season would end. The plan would see 22 teams play 8 more regular-season games to determine playoff positioning and 16 of those teams would play a conventional post-season bracket tournament.

An isolated “zone” created by the league, known as the NBA Bubble, would serve as the venue for all remaining regular season and playoff games. The regular season completion ran from July 30 to August 14 and a play-in tournament ran on August 15. Playoffs began August 17 but the season was suspended once more by a wildcat strike. Called an NBA Boycott, the Milwaukee Bucks, who were the top-seeded team at the time, staged a boycott during their game with the Orlando Magic and was in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 23. It was quickly followed by boycotts from all the other NBA teams. Three days later, the playoff resumed and the finals ran from September 30 to October 11. The season ended 355 days after it started and 377 days after the first pre-season game was played making this the longest NBA season in the history of the league.

How Sportsbooks Responded

How can you take bets on games that aren’t being played? Well, there was swift action on the part of several sportsbooks operating in New Jersey. The day after the NBA Boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks, the PointsBet sportsbook yanked all future NBA games from their board. The director of communications for PointsBet, Patrick Eichner stated at the time that the sportsbook operator was sitting in a holding pattern, waiting to see what was going to happen next. “We need more clarity before opening betting.” Once the NBA Boycott ended, there were three games immediately scheduled by the league to catch up on an already late-running season. At the time, sportsbooks including FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM were taking wagers on those games. FanDuel’s director of publicity, Kevin Hennessy said they were not going to change anything, “until this thing is official with the leagues.”

The Ripple Effect

The NBA Boycott resonated with other professional sports leagues and saw the Milwaukee Brewers stage a social justice boycott and not play the Cinncinati Reds. A doubleheader later that week would make up the baseball game and that still saw MLB and WNBA teams postpone games and the rest of their seasons. Sportsbooks that had already taken bets on the games that were getting canceled started canceling the bets. DraftKings, PointsBet, FanDuel and BetRivers did this. The fans of these sports also responded by losing interest. TV ratings for NBA games dropped a total of 45% compared to the previous season. NBA viewership on TNT and ESPN were both down, 40%, and 20% respectively. Predictions during the COVID-19 suspension had the ratings going up to “normal” levels once the season restated, but that did not happen.

Other Sports Benefitted From The NBA Boycott

With two suspensions in play, the NBA more or less drove away fans and bettors, despite the recent legalization in states like Illinois, Indiana or Colorado. That has been verified by sportsbooks who report either renewed or just new interest from fans and sports gamblers in other sporting activities. PGA golf and soccer tended to be the new targets for disgruntled NBA followers. When you consider that both of these sports are not particularly known for being heavy on politics, a bettor stands a better chance at not having a wager canceled due to a suspension of play. Blame some of that on the protocol and decorum found in golf. Soccer, on the other hand, can be high-spirited, but that’s only because of the passion players and fans have along with the loyalty one builds with a hometown or favorite soccer team.

Speaking of Sportsbooks

In Conclusion

The 2019-20 NBA Season was anything but normal. COVID-19 and a player boycott caused two suspensions of play. These impacted New Jersey sportsbooks to where many just canceled bets on games that were also canceled. However, the season resumed and finally ended on October 11, 2020. Many NBA fans abandoned basketball as a result but found other sports to place wagers on. Sportsbooks accommodated this and saw some revenue instead of huge losses from NBA fans jumping ship. What is the lesson here? Sportsbooks stand a better chance at survival by offering bettors opportunities on much more than just the major professional sports.