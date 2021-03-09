Converting videos is an activity that seems pointless, as many cell phones and cameras are already capable of capturing videos in the format used by social media or video sites like YouTube. But not everyone wants to be a digital influencer. On the other hand, Wondershare Uniconverter can serve for both. For info, this software is the best among 12 Free Video Conventers for Mac .

With thousands of supported formats, the software can convert virtually any video into digital format. This means that even that VHS tape of a user’s childhood in the 1990s, which it converted to DVD in the early 2000s, can be converted and posted to his Instagram Stories, for example.

Also, the program is useful for converting videos from a common format on PC to one that offers better viewing on a smartphone or tablet, for example. Did you understand how Wondershare Uniconverter can be essential software for your computer?

To help you understand how the software can help you with the tasks we mentioned above, see below for more details on what it is, how the program is used, and a list of its main advantages and benefits.

Check with us!

What is Wondershare Uniconverter?

As we showed earlier, Wondershare Uniconverter is essentially a video converter. What does that mean? That you can upload a video in X format and convert it to Y format. What would be the difference between them?

Usually none. If the new format is compatible with the video and audio quality of the old format, for example, it will remain intact during the conversion. The quality is reduced only if the new format is not compatible with the original quality level.

The difference here is in the purpose of the conversion. Why do you need to convert a video?

It may be that it conforms to the supported format in Instagram posts. Or to put on your YouTube channel to gain subscribers. Also, the conversion can be done simply so that you can watch movies on your phone.

Compatible with more than 1000 formats

Wondershare Uniconverter is the program that performs this conversion. Compatible with more than 1000 formats, this software cannot support a video on your computer. But that is not the only utility of the program. In addition to the conversion, it is also used to edit videos, with tools to cut extracts, resize the image and include elements, among others.

It is also possible to download music online from the main platforms on the Internet, where you can also download videos. Also worth mentioning is the ability to extract video files from DVD and Blu-Ray, as well as vice versa. That is, burn videos to DVD or Blu-Ray disc for viewing on your living room device.

Now, see below how easy it is to convert videos with Wondershare Uniconverter!

How to use the software?

Have you ever done video conversion or editing and are afraid to use such a program and lose an important file?

Using Wondershare Uniconverter is very easy. To get started, simply access and download the program on your computer. After downloading, just click on the downloaded file and follow the instructions to install it on your PC. After installation, open the program to begin. Click Convert to choose the first video to convert.

Then simply choose the format and resolution you want for the video, clicking the other button written Convert to start the process.

The process will be carried out according to the size of the video you are converting. A few minutes of video recorded with your cell phone shouldn’t take seconds. A full movie in high quality will undoubtedly take a few minutes, for example.

Still, these few steps are enough to start converting the videos saved on your computer!

Tip: you can choose multiple videos to convert all at once and save time.

5 advantages of using the program

Now that you know what Wondershare Uniconverter can do and even how to do it, check out top 5 advantages of using this software:

– Compatibility and conversion with more than 1000 formats;

– Basic tools to edit videos;

– Possibility of downloading videos from the most visited platforms in the world, such as YouTube and Vimeo;

– Burning DVD and Blu-Ray, if you have the equipment for it;

– Create digital copies of DVDs and Blu-Rays that you keep at home, if you have a player on your PC.

Was this information helpful? We hope so!