The pandemic is impacting just about every aspect of our lives, and while lockdowns, social distancing, and travel restrictions might be the new norm, none of this has stopped social entrepreneurs from finding new ways to provide innovative solutions for local issues.

In the COVID-19 era, entrepreneurs worldwide have to adapt and find new solutions to sustain. The WSA Global Congress will offer a virtual journey around the globe, setting focus points on regional development and innovation, and new ways to contribute to the UN SDGs.

The for the first time fully virtual event will feature international speakers to discuss pressing topics as climate change, digital health, and the gender gap. 45 best practice winners from 29 countries will pitch their digital solutions live, and a diverse workshop program will offer hands on skills enhancement.

Ranging from a Chinese AI for distance medical screening, an air pollution monitoring application from North Macedonia to a machine learning solution to combat maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria – the 45 winners from 29 countries, selected from over 400 nominations from 182 participating countries, showcase the global diversity of purpose driven innovation.

WSA Chairman Peter A. Bruck states: “The purpose for most of us going to an event is networking. The serendipity that happens at events is the allure and magnetism that draws people back. While personal meetings and face2face interaction is WSA’s unique community’s trademark, with growing Covid-19 outbreaks and travel restrictions across the world, WSA Global Congress will this year enter a digital journey from America to Oceania. I look forward to welcoming attendees from all over the world, participation this year will be even more diverse as the Congress will not only serve 2 different time zones, it will break the barriers of international travel. A program full of intense discussion and

interactive sessions will guarantee what makes WSA unique, a community with the same mind-set or evoking positive change through digital innovation, that feels like a family – Join and Connect4Impact.”