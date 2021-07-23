Yanolja, a Seoul, South Korea-based travel and leisure platform, raised USD 1.7 Billion in funding. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 made the investment.

Led by Lee Su Jin, Yanolja provides a cloud-based travel and leisure platform that provides services for travel including accommodation, leisure, and transportation. leveraging IoT, AI, big data and blockchain technologies.

The company intends to use the funds invest in the development of innovative technologies and to expand its technology offerings in new markets. In particular, Yanolja plans to build and operate an advanced global travel platform (GTP) by upgrading and enhancing its automated solutions using artificial intelligence and personalized offerings based on big data.

Source: Yanolja,