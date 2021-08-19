Yazeed Altaweel has been the founder and CEO of fintech company SULFAH since 2018. The company provides fast and urgent microloans for Saudis through fully online channels that can be reached 24/7.

Altaweel was the founder and CEO of RQMNH, which provides full e-commerce and IT solutions to transform retail shops to online shops. Prior to that, he was the chairman of the e-commerce committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry from December 2016 to August 2020.

He was a member of the entrepreneurship committee at the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monshaat) from February 2018 to November 2019. The committee discusses the obstacles that entrepreneurs are facing in Saudi Arabia and evaluates Monshaat’s suggested solutions.

He was also a member of the national committee of trade at the Council of Saudi Chambers from October 2017 to October 2018 and an e-commerce executive adviser at SADAD Payment System from May 2016 to February 2017.

As an adviser, Altaweel worked with high-level management on SADAD to analyze and improve the online payment gateway service providers and to enable additional online payment solutions to the e-commerce sector in Saudi Arabia.

He served as the SAP ERP services manager at Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) from 2010 to 2013, where he worked in a high magnitude supply chain management project to facilitate SABIC’s global operations.

He was also a quality control leader at Saudi Business Machines from October 2004 to June 2006 and worked on a Mobily project on multiple stages.

Altaweel earned a mini MBA from Babson College, US for studying the growth and business of small and medium-sized enterprises. He also received a master’s degree in information systems from Central Michigan University, US. Altaweel holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from King Saud University.

Source: Arab News